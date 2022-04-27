Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – As the pressure to pick their running mates continues to pile, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are said to have already identified their potential running mates.

According to sources, the two top presidential contenders have been left with two options each for running mates’ seats after elbowing out some political heavyweights.

The source intimated that Raila is considering picking either former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth or NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua as his running mate with more emphasis being put on Kenneth.

Though Kalonzo was billed as the likely candidate for the seat, the tidings in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance have pushed him to the periphery.

Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta are said to be working around the clock in persuading Kalonzo to drop the ball.

On the Kenya Kwanza side, Ruto is said to have remained with Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua with Waiguru being ranked high.

Senior and vibrant leaders such as National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki are seemingly out of the race.

This comes even as the DP met with Gachagua, Kindiki, and Muturi on Tuesday for talks that political pundits billed were pegged on the choice of a running mate.

Ruto is understood to have told ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi that he will pick a running mate from the Mt Kenya region.

He is said to have told Wetangula and Mudavadi that he will hand them speaker and finance CS jobs respectively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.