Friday, April 29, 2022 – Queen Elizabeth II has sent her condolence message to Kenyans following the death of the country’s third President Emilio Mwai Kibaki.

Kibaki, 90, died last week on Friday after a long illness.

The queen remembered Kibaki as a ‘great statesman’ adding that Kenya can take pride in the legacy of his leadership.

“I was sorry to receive the news of the death of Mwai Kibaki.”

“He had a lifelong record of service to the Kenyan people.”

“It will be of deep sadness to your country to have lost a great statesman, but Kenya can take pride in the legacy of his leadership.”

“I send you and the people of Kenya my condolences at this loss,” the Queen said in a statement.

Further, the British High Commission affirmed its close ties to Kenya saying, “The British High Commission avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya the assurances of its highest consideration.”

The former Head of State will be laid to rest in Othaya, Nyeri County, on Saturday 29th of April, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST