Monday, April 4, 2022 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has spoken about joining Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In an interview with Inooro TV on Monday morning, Kibicho first explained why he always attends Jubilee Party meetings.

Kibicho said he always attends Jubilee party meetings because he’s always invited by President Uhuru Kenyatta to educate leaders on civic education.

The powerful CS also said that he does not attend UDA party meetings because he is never invited.

He said should Deputy President William Ruto invite him to his meetings to educate UDA supporters on civic education, he will attend as well.

On the other hand, Kibicho revealed that Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, who is Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s principal, had invited him to attend ANC party meetings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST