Protocol Assistant



Responsibilities

Assisting the field team in ensuring that there is a smooth flow of applications to the host government offices, as follows: a. Receiving and verify applications for dispatch from the administrative assistants and ensuring that all required supporting documentation is attached;

Confirming that the application owners are registered in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Integrated Protocol Management Information System (IPMIS); and if not, carrying out the appropriate registration;

Scanning and uploading the required documentation to the electronic HCSU IPMIS drive;

Updating the status of cases in the HCSU Processmaker Application.

Assisting the liaison assistants in processing applications returning from host government offices by: a. Updating the status of cases in the HCSU Processmaker Application and in the manual registers;

Submitting the applications to the team assistant for collection by clients;

Recording all rejected applications and routing them to the appropriate administrative assistant for further processing.

Assisting the field team in ensuring the timely processing of the following applications for the organization and eligible internationally recruited staff members and their dependents: a. Notification of arrival documentation and the issuance of diplomatic identity cards and PIN numbers; issuance of re-entry passes and renewal of the same; duty free imports and purchase of duty free liquor and tobacco (official /staff members); issuance and renewal of interim and new Kenyan driving licenses; registration of new/second hand vehicles and transfer/disposal of used vehicles (official /staff members); VAT exemptions (official /staff members), issuance of red number plates, and airport passes;

Tracking expiry dates of documents and visas and notify clients to initiate renewal action in good time.

Assisting the field team in: a. Maintaining the records of all vehicles, owners, number plates and logbooks, the transfer and disposal of vehicles, and in the generation of reliable reports and statistics;

Preparing draft correspondence, note verbales, covering letters, and reports upon request.

Perform any other related duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Competencies

PROFESSIONALISM: Ability to undertake basic research and gather information from standard sources. Demonstrated ability to apply good judgment in the context of assignments given. Shows pride in work and in achievements; demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations. Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.

CLIENT ORIENTATION: Considers all those to whom services are provided to be “clients” and seeks to see things from clients’ point of view; establishes and maintains productive partnerships with clients by gaining their trust and respect; identifies clients’ needs and matches them to appropriate solutions; monitors ongoing developments inside and outside the clients’ environment to keep informed and anticipate problems; keeps clients informed of progress or setbacks in projects; meets timeline for delivery of products or services to client.

TECHNOLOGICAL AWARENESS: Keeps abreast of available technology; understands applicability and limitation of technology to the work of the office; actively seeks to apply technology to appropriate tasks; shows willingness to learn new technology.

Education

High school diploma or equivalent is required.

Passing the Global General Service Test (GGST) is a prerequisite for recruitment consideration in the General Services and related categories in the United Nations Secretariat. Successful passing of the Administrative Support Assessment Test (ASAT) in English at the United Nations Headquarters (UNHQ), Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) or International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) may be accepted in lieu of the GGST.

The GGST is administered to applicants when required before the administration of a written assessment and/or interview.

Job – Specific Qualification

Additional/supplemental training and/or certification in customer service relations /client orientation is desirable.

Work Experience

A minimum of three (3) years of relevant work experience in administrative services/office management in a diplomatic setting is required.

Practical experience in at least one of the these areas; accreditation, duty-free, value added tax exemption, vehicle registration and driving license processing in a diplomatic setting is required.

Experience with e-government systems such as IPMIS, NTSA/TIMS, eFNS and iTax desirable.

Languages

English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For the position advertised, fluency in oral and written English is required. Working knowledge of Swahili / Kiswahili or another official United Nations language is desirable.

NOTE: “Fluency equals a rating of “fluent” in all four areas (read, write, speak, understand) and ” Knowledge of” equals a rating of’ confident” in two of the four areas.

Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates for this position may include a substantive assessment, such as a written test, which will be followed by a competency-based interview by phone or teleconference.

Deadline: 13th April 2022

How to Apply

Use the link below to apply on company website.

Protocol Assistant (Multiple Positions) [temporary]