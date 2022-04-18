Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 18, 2022 – A prominent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician has said he will not vote for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga if he picks former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

Kalonzo deputised Raila in 2013 and 2017 but they were defeated by the duo of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.

Speaking on Sunday, Antony Kiberenge, who is speaker of the Bunge La Wananchi, said he will have no motivation to vote for Baba if he picks the former Vice President.

“Personally I won’t wake up to vote for a Raila/Kalonzo ticket. It makes no difference. It brings no new numbers,” he tweeted on Monday.

Kalonzo and his close allies have been insisting that Raila must pick him as a running mate since he will bring more than 2 million votes into the Azimio ‘s basket.

However, Raila’s advisers have been telling him that if he picks Kalonzo as his deputy, he will lose the Mt Kenya region and this will give his competitor, Deputy President William Ruto a good chance of beating him in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST