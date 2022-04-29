Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





PROJECTS OFFICER REF: TNH/HRD/PO/04/22

Reporting to Head of Engineering the successful candidate will be responsible for designing, remodelling, expansion and relocation of internal healthcare infrastructure projects from concept to completion in order to create an efficient and aesthetic workplace.

Responsibilities

Ensure proper project documentation, timely implementation, within budget and to meet the desired quality; Ensure projects are closed properly and no snagging happens, and defects are remedied.

Consult and coordinate with various hospital departments and/or staff to help identify and refine their needs and requirements and use that to develop various types of designs, operation and maintenance briefs.

Review and analyse requests for remodelling, expansion, relocation and make recommendations with guidance from the Head of Engineering.

Develop conceptual schematic architectural plans (including 3-D image rendering), and programs for internal hospital projects directly or through consultants as agreed with Head of Engineering.

Prepare computer aided design (CAD) drawings and make revisions to help ensure construction plans move accordingly with a long-term goal of implementing building information modelling.

Work with the relevant departments in documenting hospital design upgrades especially in areas such as water lines, electrical schematics and help optimize the building information management.

Participate in developing short and long-term master plans for space allocation in collaboration with consultants as identified by the hospital.

Presents the proposed plans to the appropriate members of senior management team.

Handle/Manage in house construction projects and coordinate project agents, tenders and contract documents, quotation submission and follow up.

Provide technical assistance and technical information related to architectural design/construction to hospital departments and outside consultants when required.

In liaison with the relevant teams (maintenance and hospital departments), keep track of progress by ensuring that the project is on time and on budget by performing a key role in project planning, budgeting, and identification of resources needed.

Attend site meetings on behalf of the Head of Engineering in order to review schedules, quality of work and make recommendations.

In relation to the above, to ensure that standards are not compromised, and all healthy and safety checks are adhered to, for all hospital construction projects.

Ensure all the contractors share the Work Method statement, Project Schedule and Health

and Safety Environment Policy.

Represent the department in various hospital committees and meetings as and when required.

Participate in training programs offered by the hospital and to continually develop skills and acquire additional knowledge appropriate to this position.

Qualifications

Degree in Quantity Surveying, Civil Engineering or Construction Project Management.

At least 4 years’ work experience.

Working knowledge of the use of CAD software preferably autocad, archicad, Revit and

other BIM platforms.

Passionate about construction/built environment design.

Possess the attitude to make patient care the primary concern.

Good interpersonal, spoken and written communication skills.

Precision and attention to detail and technically competent.

Ability to plan and organize a team effort.

Good client management and goodwill building ability.

Capacity to motivate, lead and boast morale of the teams.

Effective time management and logical decision-making ability.

Capacity to work under pressure.

Understand internet, intranet, extranet and client/server architectures.

How to Apply

If your background, experience, and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials, and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than 14th May 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates.

Director, Human Resources & Operations

The Nairobi Hospital

P. O. Box 30026 – 00100

NAIROBI

email: recruitment@nbihosp.org