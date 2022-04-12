Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Project Assistant

International Transformation Foundation (ITF) is an internationally youth led non-profit organization providing youth educational and self-development programs, encompassing leadership and entrepreneurship, to harness creativity for a youth system that provides jobs, offering security, opportunities to grow, and contribute to the development of our communities.

Since its establishment ITF has been developing and operating youth development programs to lead the youth of today as leaders with a strong heart and mind as true workers of society with creative and progressive thinking.

Reporting to Operations Director, the ‘Projects Assistant’ is an integral member of the ITF team and is responsible for delivering and building development projects of varying size and complexity. The Projects Assistant is responsible for directing, organizing and controlling project activities.

Responsibilities Include:

Preparing documentation (reports, proposals and records) to support the project team. Monitoring project plan implementation and tracking timelines and milestones of each project. Coordinating project documentation from multiple sources. Coordinating and monitoring status of deliverables. Reporting variations or discrepancies to management. Coordinating schedules for team members. Attending beneficiaries/partners meetings and assist with determination of project requirements. Communicate ideas for improving processes with a positive and constructive attitude, and for developing this attitude in others.

Qualifications Needed:

The applicant must possess or is extremely eager to learn and is passionate about the following knowledge/skills and is able to demonstrate, that the essential functions of this position can be performed:

Hold at least a Bachelor’s Degree in related fields such as project management; business administration etc. Ability to thrive in a deadline-driven environment. Should be self-driven and pro-active. Detail-oriented with a focus on results. High level of self-confidence, flexibility, integrity, and honesty. Must have excellent computer/internet skills and a thorough working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. Excellent organization skills. Ability to work well independently, works with all levels of management, prioritizes tasks and can resolve problems. Ability to maintain an established work schedule, with or without flexibility, Strong organizational and management skills- ability to multitask. Motivated to learn and take on new challenges. Willingness and capacity to volunteer. Unparalleled passion and commitment for youth development. Candidate must be in the age bracket of 18 – 30. For volunteers, a minimum of six months commitment is required.

Compensation:

Although ITF volunteer staff enjoy limitless opportunities, ITF does NOT provide any kind of compensation. ITF staff operate on a full-time volunteer basis for a minimum of 6 months contract. They are responsible for all basic expenses such as home – office transportation, accommodation, etc. ITF ONLY provides direct operational expenses such as staff transportation to a meeting outside of the office, field visit, operations, etc.

How to Apply

Complete this application form: http://www.itfsecretariat.org/volunteer.html