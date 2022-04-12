Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, has hinted at the ideal candidate who will deputise Raila Odinga in August.

Raila is yet to name his running mate four months to the awaited elections, as some of those close to him try to outdo each other in their bid to catch his attention.

Mutua has said that they are looking for specific qualities and added that female aspirants will also receive consideration in the contest.

The renowned scholar further said that they are also looking at things like integrity, the number of votes they are bringing in and their ability to work in harmony with Jakom.

Makau‘s sentiments may mean that Raila is considering appointing Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, as his running mate in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST