Friday, April 8, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has predicted doom to the next President of Kenya, who will take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are two main candidates in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

According to Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, the next president may fail in the question of majority in the chambers of parliament, thus providing the fodder for his impeachment.

Manyora noted that both houses will bear many members who would have won as independent candidates, thus posing a challenge to the sitting president.

“I can see a situation very soon where we shall see the president going home through an impeachment. Two things, if, for example, Raila Odinga wins the election and William Ruto gets the number in parliament, that is tricky.

“Secondly, the number of people who are going to be independent in both the Senate and National Assembly will be alarming,” Manyora said.

