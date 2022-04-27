Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 27 April 2022 – Former Kiss 100 host, Andrew Kibe, reportedly fled to the United States of America after the family of a 17-year-old girl that he had an affair with threatened to sue him.

The girl’s parents discovered that she had an affair with Kibe after accessing her phone.

They found private photos that Kibe had sent to their daughter begging for sex.

In the photos, Kibe is seen lying in bed naked.

In another photo that can’t be published here, Kibe is seen displaying his ‘cassava’ to the girl and bragging about his bedroom prowess.

There’s even a leaked message of Kibe sex chatting with the girl.

Netizens, led by Edgar Obare, want legal action to be taken against Kibe when he returns to the country.

See the leaked photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.