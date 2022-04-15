Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 15, 2022 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a surprise visit to Queen Elizabeth two years after stepping down as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the Queen on Thursday, April 14.

They stopped at Windsor on their way to The Hague, in the Netherlands, for the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry was last reported to be in the UK in July 2021 to unveil a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, while Meghan is not thought to have been in the country since 2020.