Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – A new book has claimed that Prince Andrew stunned his wealthy pals by locking himself alone in a VIP suite for two days to watch porn.

The Duke of York who is known as Randy Andy in his younger days allegedly spent the two day ‘porn marathon’ in a suite at a Palm Springs estate in California in 1993.

The Duke was reportedly a guest of Lee Annenberg, wife of former US ambassador to the UK at the time. He was reportedly staying at the 200-acre golf ranch a year after he split from wife Sarah Ferguson.

According to Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers; Inside the House of Windsor, Lee was appalled when the Prince made a private visit in 1993 before he “holed up in his bedroom for two days apparently watching porn on cable TV”.

The book also alleges that Andrew’s late pal, pedophile Jeffrey Epstein called him a “useful idiot”. The book is due out next month.

It comes after Andrew paid an estimated £7.5million in an out-of-court settlement with sex abuse accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. He denies any wrongdoing with Virginia — who was allegedly kept as a sex slave by Epstein.

He recently clung to the arm of his 95-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth, before escorting her to her chair at Westminster Abbey.

Critics saw the high-profile appearance at Westminster Abbey as a brazen attempt by the 62-year-old Duke to slide back into the spotlight following the sex scandal.

It has been suggested that the Queen’s so-called favourite son tested the water and saw it as a ‘springboard’ to be given the green light to appear at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer.