Friday, April 1, 2022 – Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to come forward and apologize to Kenyans for claiming that his Deputy, William Ruto, was plotting to impeach him.

While addressing Gìkùyù elders at State House last week, Uhuru alleged that Ruto had an insatiable appetite for power and was keen on fomenting dissent from within the Jubilee party, to elbow him out.

However, both Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have publicly set the record straight, saying they were not aware of such plans to have the first in command impeached.

Speaking during an interview, Senator Kihika said based on the remarks by William Ruto and Raila Odinga, it is evident that Uhuru was lying.

“Raila Odinga has come out and said there was no such a thing. The deputy president has said there was no such a thing. You’ve heard from the Senate and the National Assembly there was never such a thing.”

“Based on these, the president was not telling the truth. The president was lying and the president needs to apologise to Kenyans,” Nakuru senator said.

Kihika, a fierce critic of the president, further said the allegations by the Jubilee party leader were pure propaganda whose aim was to divide the country and incite the GEMA community as he has continuously done before.

“You need to perhaps call President Uhuru here and have him answer that question so that he can then give us the details.

“Because as we stand now, that is why I said it is propaganda meant to divide the country and to incite a specific group which is the Kikuyus,” Kihika said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.