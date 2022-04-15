Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 15, 2022 – Rumours online are suggesting that Rihana has allegedly broken up with rapper A$AP Rocky for cheating.

The pop singer, who is currently pregnant with her first child, allegedly caught ASAP Rocky cheating with Fenty footwear designer, Amina Muaddi, according to Kurro, a prominent Hollywood tabloid.

Kurro affirmed the following: “Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are rumoured to have broken up.”

“Apparently, Rihanna dumped him after discovering he was having an affair with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi.”