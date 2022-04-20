Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Kim Kardashian’s sex tape was brought up in court during Blac Chyna’s defamation case.

Chyna, who shares a daughter with Rob Kardashian, is suing Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner after her and Rob’s reality show was put on hold.

In court on Monday, April 18, when an attorney asked potential jurors if they had any strong feelings about reality TV, one man replied that he hadn’t watched Keeping Up With the Kardashians but he had seen the tape.

“I have watched [Kim] Kardashian’s sex tape, and I don’t think I can be impartial on this case,” the potential juror said in court.

He later added that he will have trouble being a juror because he would be “replaying that sex tape over and over again” during the trial.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were present in the courtroom, along with their mother, Kris Jenner.

Rob Kardashian was not present.