Wednesday, 27 April 2022 – A veteran Kenyan actor who came into the limelight through Vioja Mahakamani is appealing for help from wellwishers after falling ill.

Gibson Gathu Mbugua, who played the role of a prosecutor in the defunct comedy series, similar to the one employed by actual prosecutors in courts, has been unwell for quite some time.

He has been in and out of hospital for specialized medical attention after his health started deteriorating in 2020.

After several tests, doctors confirmed he had kidney failure.

“I have been undergoing dialysis for a while and doctors recently recommended a kidney transplant. The procedure will take place towards the end of July and I need around Sh6million.

“There are some drugs I will take for the rest of my life after the transplant and they are quite costly,” he said.

He is appealing to well-wishers to come to his rescue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.