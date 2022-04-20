Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – City lawyer Ambrose Weda has sensationally claimed that former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe is a project of rich businessmen.

In an interview with NTV on Tuesday, April 19, Weda said rich businessmen are fronting the former Equity Bank employee as their next City Hall boss saying they will be safe in his hands.

“The oligarchs that brought Igathe last time are now bringing him back …Nairobi is the cake. It is bigger than the Ministry of Finance and the oligarchs have their eyes on it because their houses are here, their properties are here, their lives are here and their businesses are here,” he said.

Weda said although Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi, is equal to the task, the oligarchs feel they will not be safe under his leadership.

He said since the Azimio presidential ticket has been reserved for the ODM party, Nairobi gubernatorial ticket must be a preserve of the Jubilee Party, a factor that further locks Wanyonyi out of the city’s gubernatorial matrix.

According to Weda, while both businessman Richard Ngatia and Polycarp Igathe could make good leaders, the oligarchs prefer Igathe to Ngatia since he is more educated and eloquent than Ngatia.

“Put Igathe here and put Ngatia here, they will go for Igathe because he has credentials, highly educated, eloquent,” he added.

However, Igathe has dismissed Weda’s claims that he is a project of the rich.

Igathe said he was a project of Nairobi residents and above all, a project of God.

“I’m not President Uhuru Kenyatta’s project and neither am I being propelled by him. I’m a project of Nairobi residents and above all, I am a project of God. The coalition I belong to is in consultations and will be issuing a statement on Nairobi on Thursday, April 21,” Igathe said.

