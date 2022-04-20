Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – A Murang’a-based politician has been arrested for allegedly stealing KSh 283,000 from a drunkard.

According to a police report filed at Maragua Police Station on April 11, the politician who owns a bar in Murang’a conspired with his two female employees and a sex worker to execute the theft from 46 year old Paul Kamau Mwaura.

The politician who is contesting for a County Assembly seat as an independent candidate together with three other suspects conspired to steal the money from Mwaura’s mobile wallet using his bar’s till number and personal mobile phones to execute the fraud.“I suspect the bar has CCTV cameras and they zoomed me in as I transacted, they laced my alcohol with sedatives and I passed out,” he said.

Murang’a South sub-county Police Commander Alexander Shikondi said the politician with the help of the CCTV zoomed in to get the customer’s Mpesa PIN while he was making his first payment.

“There were four transactions that were affected from the victim’s phone – KSh93,000 and KSh90,000 twice before a KSh10,000 transfer left him with an overdraft of KSh400,” Shikondi said

Shakidi said they were finalizing on compiling the evidence before arraigning the suspects in a court of law.

“We are compiling evidence and we are getting somewhere. One of the suspects has been very helpful since she has owned up. We are now transforming the owning [into] hard evidence. It does not matter from whom you steal … even drunkards are entitled to the security of both their lives and properties,” he said.

Mwaura had sold part of his family land and had gone to the bar, located near the Maragua Police Station, to “thank himself for executing a sale”.

This comes at a time when Interior CS Fred Matiang’i raised concerns over an increase in the number of criminal suspects eying political seats in this year’s General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST