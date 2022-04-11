Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 April 2022 – An attempt by police officers to raid a Chang’aa den at a village in Trans-Nzoia county, was met with resistance after the brewer raised an alarm attracting troops of drunkards and villagers who attacked the officers.

Determined to arrest the notorious brewer, the officers had stormed Bwake village and headed straight to Mulati’s homestead, their eyes trained on Mulati’s wife.

Her proficiency in brewing the most potent local brew is unparalleled and Bwake villagers were willing to pay the ultimate price in protecting her, as the officers would later learn.

No sooner had they announced their entry, than Mulati’s wife started throwing tantrums alerting the whole village, of the presence of the unwelcome intruders.

But even as she screamed deliriously in a high-pitched voice, some revelers continued imbibing their pints unperturbed, dismissing the raid as the usual swoops coordinated by the village committee.

Others took vantage positions in the compound and challenged the officers to a duel, as they gathered rocks and other projectiles.

Along the banks of a stream in the backyard, drums of boiling froth sat precariously on improvised jikos as pipes immersed in the stream poured droplets of the distilled substance int 20-liter jerrycans. Two connoisseurs who tested the potency of the final product stood guard, holding half-burnt wood.

As the officers would later describe the scene to the DCI Facebook admin, the setup was well organized though not technologically advanced, reminiscent of a distilling plant of the medieval times.

Before the Sergeant in charge of the operation ordered his men to arrest the woman and her husband, a hail of stones and other projectiles came falling on the officers forcing them to retreat.

They had to fire several rounds in the air to scare away the crowd that was baying for their blood. Two of them suffered serious injuries and were referred to Kitale referral hospital for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, a well-coordinated operation in response to the Saturday incident is currently ongoing.

