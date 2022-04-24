Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 24 April 2022 – Police officers on patrol in Mjambere ward in Kisauni Sub-County have arrested 5 youths belonging to an organized criminal group dubbed ‘Panga Boys.’

The five Abdul Shakur Charo, Lukman Said Salim, Omar Rajab Omar, Masuud Mohammed Bwana and Nahim Akinyi Ongut, whose group derive its name from their preferred weapon of choice, were armed with Pangas (machetes) and were on a mission to commit serious crimes within Soko Mjinga Area.

They were disarmed and five Pangas recovered from them.

The gang members, who were also in possession of Marijuana, were placed in police cells pending arraignment.

We call upon any member of the public who may have fallen victim to atrocities by this gang to report to Mjambere police station for further police action.

By Kenya Police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.