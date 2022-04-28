Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday April 28, 2022 – Authorities reportedly found multiple guns at A$AP Rocky’s house during a recent search in connection to November 2021 shooting.

Recall the rapper was arrested at Los Angeles International airport on Wednesday morning, April 20.

The rapper whose real name is Rakim Mayers had landed at the California airport following his trip to Barbados with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, before he was taken into custody, NBC News reported.

On the night of November 6, two acquaintances were arguing in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, according to the LAPD. “The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot,” police said.

“The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky,” according to police.

The alleged victim claimed Rocky shot at him several times, and at least one bullet grazed his left hand.

Following his arrest, officers carried out a search at his home for evidence.

According to TMZ, the search at A$AP Rocky’s home turned up multiple guns. But its unclear if cops seized the gun that was used to shoot a man during an argument in Hollywood.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that detectives will run ballistic tests on the weapons to determine if Rocky was the triggerman.

According to the arrest report, obtained by HollywoodLife, he was charged with a felony by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and released on $550,000 bail

After his release, HollywoodLife spoke to LA-based criminal attorney Lara Yeretsian, who said that, if convicted, he could face up to 14 years in jail for this felony charge.