.Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Uasin Gishu County Commissioner, Stephen Kihara, has confirmed the arrest of 14 goons who stoned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the burial of prominent Rift Valley businessman Mzee Jackson Kibor on Friday.

During the pandemonium, Raila Odinga’s high-end chopper was destroyed by goons associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Kihara, who addressed the press at Eldoret Central police station on Saturday morning, said he will ensure that all those involved in the heinous act are brought to book.

“I want to confirm that during our last night’s raid we have been able to arrest 14 suspects to whom we believe were involved in the stone exercise that left the chopper of the opposition leader cracked,” Kihara said.

Kihara added that the pilot of the chopper had recorded a statement and it was just a matter of time before all the goons are apprehended.

“’ We have also recorded a statement from the captain that was carrying the prime minister, we have engaged the chief inspector accompanying the prime minister, this will ensure that we will not leave any stone unturned,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.