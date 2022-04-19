Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 April 2022 – Police have arrested three men who were captured on video assaulting an old lady and her son.

The lady identified as Mama Kwamboka and her son Alfred were mercilessly whipped by the men believed to be their relatives.

Mama Kwamboka was seen in the harrowing video begging the men for mercy as they unleashed terror on her and her son.

According to reports, she was trying to protect her son who was being beaten by the men before they turned against her.

On Tuesday, April 19, police announced that the rogue men had been arrested.

The trio were identified as Dedan Kimathi Agan, Enos Odhiambo Osoo and Lukio Okwiei.

They will be charged with assault.

See their photos.

