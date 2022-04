Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lieutenants from Nyeri County has told residents to support her senatorial bid but vote for other presidential candidates contesting in August.

Speaking on Wednesday, Priscilla Nyokabi called on residents to vote for her as their senator on the Jubilee Party ticket but vote for other presidential candidates like Deputy President William Ruto.

She also urged residents not to associate her with Baba since Jubilee Party is led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and not Raila Odinga

“Mimi naomba kiti cha seneta Nyeri, na ndio nawaomba watu wa Nyeri kuniunga mkono mimi. Mimi naomba kiti ya seneta wa Nyeri, hakuna mahali mambo ya Baba inakujia. Rais watu wa nyeri wanaweza kumchagua mtu wanayetaka,” Nyokabi stated.

“Watu wa Nyeri wanielewe vizuri, mimi nataka kiti ya seneta. Leo mimi sitaki kuzungumzia mambo ya Baba, hayo mengine tutakuja kuzungumza siku nyingine. Wacha kwanza tuone vile siasa zinaendelea,” Nyokabi added.

