Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Rapper Stevo Simple Boy’s controversial ex-girlfriend Purity has a new boyfriend, barely 3 weeks after they broke up.

Purity is dating a guy identified as BravoMars on Instagram, who describes himself as a content creator.

They have started parading PDAs on social media to confirm that they are an item.

Purity and Stevo Simple Boy broke up after she accused him of infidelity.

She got mad after Stevo posted a video getting mushy with an upcoming female singer in Mombasa during a vacation.

Below are photos of Purity’s new catch, Bravo.

