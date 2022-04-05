Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Photos have emerged of revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, campaigning in a dumpsite alone in Kileleshwa Ward in Nairobi.

Alai, who dropped from the Nyando Parliamentary race, citing lack of funds last week, was spotted in a dumpsite in Waruku area marketing his bid on Monday.

Alai, an ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is vying for the Kileleshwa ward MCA seat using Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Here are the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.