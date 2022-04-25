Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has once again been caught on camera dozing off during a key meeting.

Raila, who is in the United States of America with his Azimio La Umoja brigade, struggled to concentrate when his lieutenants led by Sabina Chege and Wycliffe Oparanya, were selling their agenda to Kenyans living in the US.

Raila left the country on Friday for a one week tour of the United States.

He is scheduled to meet with key US Senate and congressional leaders on Capitol Hill, the legislative arm of the US Government.

His jam-packed itinerary will also include meetings with thought leaders from the Atlantic Council and the Centre for Global Development Think Tank.

Mr. Odinga is also expected to brief senior US Government officials on election preparations and post-election plans for Kenya, as well as call for collaboration to attract trade and investment to Kenya and joint efforts to combat corruption.

Among those accompanying the ODM leader are NARC Kenya leader, Martha Karua, and Dr Sally Kosgei.

Other members of the delegation include Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, his Kisii counterpart, James Ongwae, Homa Bay Senator, Moses Kajwang, and Kathiani MP, Robert Mbui.

Below are photos of Baba dozing off during the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST