Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Mombasa-based politician and activist, Ali Mwatsahu, who is vying for the Mvita Parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket, escaped death by a whisker on Tuesday night after two gunmen in separate vehicles accosted him and sprayed his car with bullets.

Mwatsahu was on his way home after attending Tarawih (night Ramadan prayers) in Tudor, Mombasa County when he was ambushed by the gunmen.

According to eyewitnesses, he sustained gunshot wounds on his arms and legs and was rushed to the hospital for treatment by a tuk-tuk motorist.

He is currently in hospital fighting for his life.

