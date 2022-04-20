Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – As detectives continue to investigate the murder of Emma Jalamo’s manager, Clemmo, at Club Quorum in Kondele Kisumu, one of the men suspected to have been involved in the attack has surfaced.

According to social media reports, the man identified as Tommy Brown is a bouncer and a notorious goon who is feared in Kisumu.

Tommy and two other men reportedly attacked Clemmo as he was entering his room within the club’s premises.

He is yet to be arrested.

Here’s a trending social media post exposing him as one of the suspects in the brutal murder of Jalamo’s manager.

