Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 April 2022 – Kenha has shared photos of the Mteza bridge which will be the longest in the region upon completion.

The bridge measures 1.44 kilometers and stretches from Mwache through Mtea to Kibundani.

Once complete, it will provide a shorter route between Mombasa and Kwale County.

It’s estimated that the bridge will shorten the drive to the South Coast of Kenya from 2 hours during rush hours to 10-15 minutes.

See photos of the multi-billion bridge which is part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.