Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Renowned former President of the Students’ Organization of Maseno University (SOMU), Charles Juma Okusimba alias Charlo, has died under mysterious circumstances.

According to reports, Juma was partying at AbbySinia, a high-end club in Kilimani, where he fell asleep on the couch, never to wake up again.

His lifeless body was discovered on the couch at around 1 PM on Friday after he took too long to wake up.

One of Juma’s friends identified as Omondi Lennox wants the matter investigated to establish whether someone is behind his mysterious death.

“How do you leave your frequent client to sleep in the club from midnight till today at 1 PM and not take any action or ask him if he is okay. This is not adding up at all,” Omondi wrote on Facebook.

Juma is a former personal assistant to Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino.

It’s alleged that he was also involved in wash wash business.

