Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – UDA politician, Ali Mwatsahu, who is vying for the Mvita Parliamentary seat, is lucky to be alive after surviving an assassination attempt.

Two gunmen ambushed him on his way home at Tudor, Mombasa County, and sprayed his car with bullets before escaping.

They sprayed 22 bullets on the right side of his vehicle.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.