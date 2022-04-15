Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Popular Akorino model, Carey Priscilla, left fans talking after she posted photos flaunting her big booty while rocking a figure-hugging pencil skirt.

The model’s mode of dressing is what sparked reactions, considering that she is an Akorino faithful.

Members of the Akorino sect are known to be very conservative but Priscilla has been breaking the sect’s rules by dressing like a socialite.

Thirsty men flooded her timeline with lustful comments after she posted the juicy photos and envied her husband.

Check this out.

