Friday, 08 April 2022 – A middle-aged lady, identified as Ann Oshaifi, from Delta State in Nigeria, was murdered by a suspected ritualist in Lagos.

The deceased’s close friend, known as Joe, shared the sad news on social media and said that she was cut into pieces and her vital body organs harvested.

According to Joe, the suspected killer was arrested last month and arraigned in court in Ikeja on Tuesday, April 5.

It was gathered that the deceased was reported missing before her mutilated body was found dumped in a bag.

