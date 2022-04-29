Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, April 29, 2022 – A high school student is in police custody after he killed his mother and seven year old brother in a bizarre incident in Kamulu area, Ruai, Nairobi County.
David Kimani used a kitchen knife to stab the two and then crushed their heads with a stone.
A neighbour who responded to screams of the deceased and tried to help was hit by a rock and seriously wounded.
She is admitted to the hospital with wounds in the head.
Nairobi police boss, James Mugera, said the suspect was arrested at a farm near the scene of the crime.
The deceased were identified as Peninah Njoki Kimani, 43, and Maina Karibu.
