Friday, April 29, 2022 – A high school student is in police custody after he killed his mother and seven year old brother in a bizarre incident in Kamulu area, Ruai, Nairobi County.

David Kimani used a kitchen knife to stab the two and then crushed their heads with a stone.

A neighbour who responded to screams of the deceased and tried to help was hit by a rock and seriously wounded.

She is admitted to the hospital with wounds in the head.

Nairobi police boss, James Mugera, said the suspect was arrested at a farm near the scene of the crime.

The deceased were identified as Peninah Njoki Kimani, 43, and Maina Karibu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST