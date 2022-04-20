Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Emma Jalamo’s bodyguard, Kevo, tried to rescue the late Clemmo when he was stabbed by three knife-wielding goons at Club Quorum in Kisumu.

Clemmo, who was Emma Jalamo’s manager, is said to have been accosted by the thugs when he was leaving the club.

His colleague Kevo sustained injuries on his hands as he tried to snatch the knife from the merciless goons.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Below is a photo of the brave bodyguard who desperately tried to save Clemmo’s life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.