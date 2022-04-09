Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Lately, cases of rogue motorists refusing to pay after fuelling their cars have been on the rise.

The shameless motorists speed off as soon as the attendants finish fuelling their cars, leaving them counting losses.

A video showing the moment a petrol station attendant shattered the rear screen of a car belonging to a motorist who tried to escape without paying after fuelling has emerged.

The no-nonsense attendant picked a stone and shattered the screen.

The stupid motorist will have to pay more money to replace the screen.

Netizens have showered the attendant with praises and called out the rogue motorist.

“He had that stone ready. seems like it happens often, and he is sick and tired of it,” one of the social media users commented.

“It’s like this has been happening. Already armed with a stone. Maybe fuel was around 500-2k screen 6-7k that driver should style up,” another user added.

Watch video.

