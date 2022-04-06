Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, has hinted at the person who will be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

Raila, 77, is currently burning the midnight oil trying to identify the best running mate who will assist him in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

On Tuesday, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka stirred a storm when he hinted that he will be Raila Odinga’s deputy in August.

“Let us not talk about the obvious. We don’t discuss the obvious,” Kalonzo told journalists when asked whether he will be Deputy President in August.

Reacting to Kalonzo’s statement, Kaluma who is a close ally of Raila Odinga, hinted that Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua is the person who has all the qualities to deputise Jakom in the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Kaluma said Karua has all qualities including integrity, gender and experience in carrying out the functions of a Deputy President.

This is what Kaluma wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.