Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davison has been pictured driving the new pink Moke electric open-top car that her mum, Kris Jenner, gifted her for Christmas.

On Sunday evening, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian had a meet-up with Scott Dissick who shared the clip to his Instagram Stories showing Pete waving goodbye, and saying, “Good to see you, man.”

Scott replied, “Good to see you. Hey, thanks for dropping the pizza off.”

“Anytime! Hey, have a good night, alright?” Pete jokingly replied.

Scott captioned the clip, “Gotta love post mates.”

Pete and Scott have been spending lots of time together recently. Last month, Pete filmed a video of Scott and a few friends asleep on the couch, captioning it, “Boyz night was wild.”

As Pete and Kim’s romance heats up, the comedian has been spending more and more time with the reality star’s famous family.

“Pete has been getting closer with Kim’s family in general, and he has been enjoying hanging out with everyone,” a source told ETonline.

“He’s all about vibing and is very open and accepting of everyone. Kim loves that about him.”