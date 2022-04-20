Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Executive Personal Assistant

Industry: Not for Profit

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting: Mid-level

Job Purpose

The Executive Assistant will provide governance, technical, administrative and clerical support to the Regional Director – East Africa through the timely and accurate collection and sharing of information directly related to the activities of the Director on a day-to-day basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Takes responsibility and full ownership of office organization, project management, deadline compliance, and important documents and files.

They will be the first point of contact in the Regional Director’s office, preparing meeting briefs and Communicating to staff on behalf of the Director, working closely with all the department heads across the organization and the board.

Coordinating meetings with the Director and Department heads on weekly basis, including tracking the Director’s to-do list, travel plans, events and general calendar management.

Manage meetings by collating various reports, analyzing and keeping track of actions; tracking meetings based on previous discussions and follow up action points.

Manage internal and external stakeholders while maintaining customer confidence and protecting company operations by keeping information confidential.

Conduct related research to support strategic and business planning, whilst updating & managing risks associated with the organizations’ operations.

Provides historical reference by developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems, continuously improving the efficiency of the filing system.

Management of procurement of items as required including identifying relevant suppliers, sourcing quotations, finalizing terms and follow up.

Prepare annual estimates of expenditure, maintain budgetary and inventory controls and make recommendations for the Director’s office.

Study current system capabilities and practices then design and recommend modifications and improvements.

Skills & Qualifications

Hold a Master’s Degree in Business Administration or Bachelor’s degree in Business/ Human Resource/ Psychology or related field of study.

Must have 8+ years’ experience in administration, supporting Senior Managers managing a busy diary with multiple pressing deadlines.

Demonstrate knowledge of project management tools, budgeting, report writing with advanced MS Excel skills is preferred.

Be committed to self-development by expanding their professional and technical knowledge, including attending educational workshops and establishing career networks.

Ability to perform daily, weekly and monthly reviews and analyses of current processes using operational metrics and reports.

Ability to maintain professionalism even under stressful situations, demonstrating superior conflict resolution skills.

Use initiative, show flexibility and be adaptable to the changing demands of the organization

Demonstrating good command of English; maintain punctuality and be an efficient time manager.

Ability to maintain confidentiality and preserve the integrity of the Regional Director’s office.

Superior communication and relationship building skills with external, internal and executive-level stakeholders.

How to Apply

How to apply share your updated CV to recruiterkenya@gmail.com