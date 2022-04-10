Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Personal Assistant Responsibilities

  • Assist in managing the planning and implementation of projects within an agreed cost, time frame, quality standard and scope
  • Developing short, medium and long-range plans to achieve strategic objectives
  • Receiving and responding to approvals and notifications, while collecting information on key business
  • Creating business plans, case studies and research proposals
  • Ultimately responsible for compliance towards agreed deadlines and deliverable through decision making, problem solving, nurturing communication and collaboration and executing professional acumen on large size projects or several projects simultaneously
  • Managing an active calendar of meetings and appointments
  • Prioritizing and following up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the director, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature and determine the appropriate course of action (in consultation with the director as appropriate)
  • Maintaining client relationships at the appropriate level and continuously addressing their needs and interests.
  • Working collaboratively with outside parties; managing both suppliers, clients and partners
  • Monitoring program and project performance of both internal and external service providers
  • Following up with key contributors to the Director’s projects and maintaining the timeline around deliverable and keeping the projects on task.
  • Producing all necessary documents, reports and presentations for the Director
  • Organizing and maintaining the Director’s office and other ad-hock tasks.

Qualifications

  • Degree in Business Administration or related field
  • At least 3-5 years’ experience
  • Must have prior experience as P.A
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office.
  • Ability to generate reports and business plans
  • Excellent organizational and coordination skills
  • A quick-thinker, aggressive and authoritative individual
  • Possess high emotional intelligence and should not be offended easily
  • Discreet individual, able to handle highly confidential and sensitive information
  • Effective communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Strong sense of self-initiative
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • 30 years and above Ladies are encouraged.

How to Apply

If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Personal Assistant ” on the subject line by 15th April 2022

