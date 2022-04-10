Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Personal Assistant
Personal Assistant Responsibilities
- Assist in managing the planning and implementation of projects within an agreed cost, time frame, quality standard and scope
- Developing short, medium and long-range plans to achieve strategic objectives
- Receiving and responding to approvals and notifications, while collecting information on key business
- Creating business plans, case studies and research proposals
- Ultimately responsible for compliance towards agreed deadlines and deliverable through decision making, problem solving, nurturing communication and collaboration and executing professional acumen on large size projects or several projects simultaneously
- Managing an active calendar of meetings and appointments
- Prioritizing and following up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the director, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature and determine the appropriate course of action (in consultation with the director as appropriate)
- Maintaining client relationships at the appropriate level and continuously addressing their needs and interests.
- Working collaboratively with outside parties; managing both suppliers, clients and partners
- Monitoring program and project performance of both internal and external service providers
- Following up with key contributors to the Director’s projects and maintaining the timeline around deliverable and keeping the projects on task.
- Producing all necessary documents, reports and presentations for the Director
- Organizing and maintaining the Director’s office and other ad-hock tasks.
Qualifications
- Degree in Business Administration or related field
- At least 3-5 years’ experience
- Must have prior experience as P.A
- Proficient in Microsoft Office.
- Ability to generate reports and business plans
- Excellent organizational and coordination skills
- A quick-thinker, aggressive and authoritative individual
- Possess high emotional intelligence and should not be offended easily
- Discreet individual, able to handle highly confidential and sensitive information
- Effective communication skills, both written and verbal
- Strong sense of self-initiative
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- 30 years and above Ladies are encouraged.
How to Apply
If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Personal Assistant ” on the subject line by 15th April 2022
