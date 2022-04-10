Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Personal Assistant

Personal Assistant Responsibilities

Assist in managing the planning and implementation of projects within an agreed cost, time frame, quality standard and scope

Developing short, medium and long-range plans to achieve strategic objectives

Receiving and responding to approvals and notifications, while collecting information on key business

Creating business plans, case studies and research proposals

Ultimately responsible for compliance towards agreed deadlines and deliverable through decision making, problem solving, nurturing communication and collaboration and executing professional acumen on large size projects or several projects simultaneously

Managing an active calendar of meetings and appointments

Prioritizing and following up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the director, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature and determine the appropriate course of action (in consultation with the director as appropriate)

Maintaining client relationships at the appropriate level and continuously addressing their needs and interests.

Working collaboratively with outside parties; managing both suppliers, clients and partners

Monitoring program and project performance of both internal and external service providers

Following up with key contributors to the Director’s projects and maintaining the timeline around deliverable and keeping the projects on task.

Producing all necessary documents, reports and presentations for the Director

Organizing and maintaining the Director’s office and other ad-hock tasks.

Qualifications

Degree in Business Administration or related field

At least 3-5 years’ experience

Must have prior experience as P.A

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

Ability to generate reports and business plans

Excellent organizational and coordination skills

A quick-thinker, aggressive and authoritative individual

Possess high emotional intelligence and should not be offended easily

Discreet individual, able to handle highly confidential and sensitive information

Effective communication skills, both written and verbal

Strong sense of self-initiative

Excellent interpersonal skills

30 years and above Ladies are encouraged.

How to Apply

If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Personal Assistant ” on the subject line by 15th April 2022