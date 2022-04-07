Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: Payroll Administrator,

DEPARTMENT: Strathmore University Business School,

REPORTING TO: Financial Accountant,

Job purpose

This position will be responsible for ensuring timely processing of all staff-related payments and compliance with the statutory and other deductions requirements as well as ensuring accurate and complete financial reports for better decision making.

Main duties and responsibilities

Responsible for implementation and update of the payroll policies and procedures

Processing and reconciliation of Payroll: Ensure that all payroll claims are validated and are accompanied by relevant documentation and all monthly deductions such as PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, and loans are checked off on the

Budget Management: Prepare a report comparing the budget to the

Prepares, reviews, and analyzes payroll data and reports for the respective group of employees/

Prepare monthly audit schedules for the following employee deductions; P.AY.E N.H.I.F, S.S.F, Waumini, Co-Op, Mzima Co-Op, Kutafiti Sacco, Mhasibu Sacco, University Loan-Helb, Strathmore Staff Provident Fund, CFC Life Assurance, Britam, ICEA Lion Group, Equity Bank Loan, Stanchart Bank Loan, Barclays Bank Loan, CBA Bank Loan and Other payroll related deductions.

Responsible for timely and accurate submission of all statutory

Accrue and process Sedgwick medical payments into KFS

Assists in the Implementation of the E-Claim

Provide administrative support to the HR office regarding payroll and tax

Explain to employees how pay is calculated, or translate numbers on payroll statements such as retirement pay, withholdings taxes, vacation pay, and health insurance deductions in liaison with

Any other duties that are within the job as requested by the Head of

Job requirements

The post holder will be required to have and demonstrate evidence of the following qualifications, attributes, and skills:

Bachelors in a business-related area

Professional qualification in Finance or Accounting such as CPA or ACCA

At least 2 years experience

How To Apply

If you are interested in the position and have the skills we are looking for, we would like to hear from you. Please forward an application letter together with a copy of your updated resume quoting ‘Payroll Administrator’ to the People and Culture Manager, Strathmore University Business School, at careerssbs@strathmore.edu by end of the day (5.30 pm) Tuesday, 12th April 2022.

Due to a large number of applications, we may receive, only the shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Please be advised that Strathmore University Business School is an equal opportunity employer and does NOT ask for money from applicants under any circumstances during its recruitment process. Interested applicants are encouraged to exercise caution upon receiving any such interview opportunity that requires payment of any money.