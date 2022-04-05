Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Jubilee Party apologist, Pauline Njoroge, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of reducing members of the Kikuyu community to ‘wheelbarrow pushers’ when other tribes are sharing senior positions in Nairobi County.

Pauline reacted after Ruto‘s United Democratic Alliance(UDA) said it has settled on DP Ruto as the party flagbearer, Johnson Sakaja as the Nairobi gubernatorial candidate and the Women representative is Millicent Omanga.

Pauline sent out a sarcastic message to the Mt. Kenya people telling them to continue pushing the wheelbarrows while others are sharing power. This is because in the lineup no one was from the Mt Kenya region.

“Nyùmba ya Mùmbi, endeleeni kuskuma wheelbarrow wengine wakigawana vyeo,” Pauline wrote on her Facebook page.

Pauline is among the Mt Kenya electorate who are opposed to Ruto’s presidency and she is currently campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Raila and Ruto are the two main candidates in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST