Friday, April 1, 2022 -Jubilee Party digital strategist, Pauline Njoroge, has surprised Kenyans after she celebrated the Supreme Court judgment on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by claiming that Azimio La Umoja Movement won the appeal.

Without knowing that the Supreme Court judges were carrying out final rites on BBI, Njoroge like a Standard 4 dropout, showed her incompetence on social media by writing on social media that the apex court had revived the BBI carcass.

“Hehehe! AZIMIO 5 TANGATANGA 2 (mbichi),” Pauline wrote on her Twitter page.

Pauline was not the first Azimio La Umoja Movement member to show her ignorance since even renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, was not understanding what the Supreme Court had ruled.

Without knowing that the Judges had declared that BBI is unconstitutional, Mutahi went on to say that the Judges said the ‘reggae is back’.

“SUMMARY of #BBIFinalVerdict. Reggae is BACK. Its main impediment was the Doctrine of Basic Structure. All seven judges THREW it out. All the other ISSUES in this case are nothing but legal MUSINGS,” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

