Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – A video showing a pastor brainwashing his congregants during a church service has surfaced.

The man of God told the congregants to do push-ups and alleged that by doing so, they were chasing away the devil.

The video comes at a time when religion in Africa has been commercialized by rogue pastors, whose aim is to drive traffic to their churches by faking miracles and pulling crazy stunts.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST