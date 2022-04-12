Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – A pastor is the talk of social media after he was caught on camera performing a bizarre miracle in church.

The rogue pastor, who seems to have a huge following, was seen in the viral video scooping water into his mouth from a bowl and spitting it on his congregants.

He alleged that the water was anointed.

His congregants, majority being women, lined up like goats and allowed the pastor to spit the ‘anointed’ water on their heads.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST