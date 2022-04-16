Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Pastor James Wanjohi Njoroge, who clinched the UDA ticket for Roysambu Parliamentary seat in the just concluded nominations is reportedly a notorious fraudster hiding behind religion.

According to a social media post, the flamboyant city pastor turned politician conned someone $500,000(about Ksh 57 million).

He reportedly bribes rogue police officers to avoid arrest.

Wanjohi is said to have conned so many people while masquerading as a man of God.

Below is a post on social media exposing him badly.

