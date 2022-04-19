Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 April 2022 – A video has emerged showing a rogue pastor stage managing a miracle to fool his brainwashed congregants.

In the mind-blowing video that has sparked reactions on social media, the youthful pastor is seen calling a man to the pulpit.

He claims that God had miraculously spoken to him and shown him that the man had no testicles.

“Come here. This man has no testicles,” the pastor is heard saying in the video.

Shortly after, he claims that he had restored the man’s testicles through a miracle.

He then urges ushers to accompany the man to the toilet so that they can confirm whether the testicles had been restored.

After a few minutes, the ushers came back to the pulpit and informed the pastor that indeed the testicles had been mysteriously restored.

Congregants then sing songs of praise as the pastor takes credit for the stage-managed miracle.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.