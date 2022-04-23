Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 23, 2022 – A video has emerged showing a rogue pastor performing a fake miracle to fool his brainwashed congregants.

He claims that he was ascending to heaven to deliver a message to God but if you look at the video, you can tell the trick that he used.

Apparently, there was someone who was pulling him with a rope.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.