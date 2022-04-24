Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB PURPOSE

The Partnerships Unit in the Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa (RBN) is looking to engage a Partnerships Assistant specifically dedicated to supporting donor relations/partnership in the region; to strengthen the Unit’s ability to manage critical resource mobilization; to carry out resource analysis and resource management functions; and to provide related support to Country Offices (COs) and WFP Headquarters (HQ) in Rome.

STANDARD MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education: Bachelor’s degree in International Studies, Political Sciences or any other related field.

Working Experience: one to two years of progressively responsible work experience in the relative business stream, with experience in general administrative work.

Language: Fluency in both oral and written English. Intermediate knowledge of another UN language, Swahili, or other East African languages would be an advantage.

REQUIRED TECHNICAL SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND COMPETENCIES

Has conducted negotiations for contributions and partnership agreements in line with internal established policies and procedures and external regulations

Ability to develop and maintain effective work relationships with different stakeholders.

Excellent written and oral communications skills in English.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES (not all-inclusive)

Under the supervision of the Government Partnerships Officer, you will:

Implement the work plan for an assigned area to enable WFP to identify, develop and strengthen quality partnerships in support of WFP strategic objectives.

Proactively contribute to a partnerships portfolio, including partner profiling and outreach activities, with the aim to maximize resources and leverage policy and technical support for WFP’s work; Support partner visibility and ensure partner conditions are met.

Use data and information to support senior management engagement with government donors and to scope new partners, guided by programmatic assessment and context-specific analysis with the aim to enhance the impact of WFP’s work and diversify the resource base.

Solicit inputs, including operational updates, from COs and other RBN units to draft quality briefs and proactively highlight strategic issues to senior staff to inform best course of action and nurture partnership growth.

Gather and present internal and external data/information, using key information systems (e.g. Salesforce, WINGS, WFPGo), to support WFP’s effective positioning with government donors.

Contribute to partnerships strategies, including the development of Partnership Action Plans; Draw up quality partner proposals and reports by engaging with other WFP entities and external stakeholders.

Support the regional innovation hub with data collection & analysis, knowledge management and sharing, program coordination, and periodic internal and donor reporting

Other as required.

Closing Date: 9 May 2022

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to World Food Programme (WFP) on career5.successfactors.eu to apply for the post.